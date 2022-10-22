ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie Rallies for 20-14 Overtime Win Over Benzie Central

By Tyler Driesenga
 4 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils came from behind to force overtime and prevailed 20-14 over visiting Benzie Central on Friday night.

The Huskies took a 7-point lead into the fourth quarter, but a Blue Devils touchdown and two-point conversion with about three minutes left tied the game at 14 apiece.

Ryver Ryckeghem scored the game winning touchdown in overtime.

Sault Ste. Marie wraps up the regular season with a 6-3 record, while the Huskies finish at 3-6.

