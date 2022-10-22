ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022

Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Filming in Elizabeth to include simulated explosives, pyrotechnics

Elizabeth residents and those in the area may notice some unusual activity Thursday night into Friday morning. Filming on the Monongahela River and at the Elizabeth Boat Club on South Water Street will include pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire and explosives launched from barges, visible fire gags and helicopter use, according to a release from Pittsburgh Film Office.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
CBS Pittsburgh

Upper Lawrenceville Family Dollar hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Family Dollar in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the store on 56th Street. According to an inspection report from Friday, there were fresh rodent droppings in and around food for sale. The inspector also saw two live mice and found a dead one in a trap. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters contain apartment blaze in South Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in an apartment building in South Park Saturday evening. The blaze was reported along 1020 Royal Drive.A firefighter with Library Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA there was a kitchen fire in a basement-level unit.Crews quickly got the flames under control and ventilated the smoke.Residents and pets in half of the building were evacuated; they will be back in their apartments this evening, except for the unit where the fire was. The Red Cross is assisting them.There were no injuries.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal was on the scene.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
iheart.com

Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage

(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
butlerradio.com

Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday

Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
