Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Out & About: Derby-themed event benefits Redstone Highlands benevolent care
It almost looked like Kentucky Derby day as more than 300 guests in stylish headgear filed into Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Saturday evening. In a way, that’s what it was. Derby Dreams was the theme for the signature Highlands Fling fundraiser held annually for Redstone Highlands...
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont, Plum, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 24, 2022
Verona Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Railroad Park. The same day, a fall festival organized by the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont, rain or shine. A parade will begin at 11 a.m., and children’s treat bags will be distributed by stores and businesses afterward.
Late Arnold fire chief remembered at memorial Oktoberfest, volunteer company's fundraiser
Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 was like a second home for Keith Dziobak. The longtime public servant joined the company as a junior firefighter in 1982. Of his 40 years with the department, Dziobak was its chief for 12 years over two tenures. A life member, Dziobak had also served as a lieutenant, assistant captain and assistant chief.
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
Filming in Elizabeth to include simulated explosives, pyrotechnics
Elizabeth residents and those in the area may notice some unusual activity Thursday night into Friday morning. Filming on the Monongahela River and at the Elizabeth Boat Club on South Water Street will include pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire and explosives launched from barges, visible fire gags and helicopter use, according to a release from Pittsburgh Film Office.
GQT Movies at Pittsburgh Mills to offer sensory friendly setting
GQT Movies at the Pittsburgh Mills is offering an alternative for people who might be overwhelmed sitting in a dark, loud theater. Sensory friendly movies will be offered the last Wednesday of the month through April in an effort to give everyone a chance to enjoy the theater. “If you’ve...
Lazarus Tomb founder Rosetta Lecocq hurt in crash heading home from reunion gathering
A founder of a Christian coffeehouse in Arnold was hurt in a crash on her way home from a gathering for its 50th anniversary Friday. Rosetta Lecocq, 85, remained at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she was taken by ambulance after being in a one-vehicle crash on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell.
Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
Upper Lawrenceville Family Dollar hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Family Dollar in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the store on 56th Street. According to an inspection report from Friday, there were fresh rodent droppings in and around food for sale. The inspector also saw two live mice and found a dead one in a trap. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
Man killed by train in Westmoreland identified
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man killed when he was struck by a train in Westmoreland County has been identified. William T. Taylor Jr., 29, was struck by a Carload Express train as it traveled south in East Huntingdon Township at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from...
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
Firefighters contain apartment blaze in South Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in an apartment building in South Park Saturday evening. The blaze was reported along 1020 Royal Drive.A firefighter with Library Volunteer Fire Company told KDKA there was a kitchen fire in a basement-level unit.Crews quickly got the flames under control and ventilated the smoke.Residents and pets in half of the building were evacuated; they will be back in their apartments this evening, except for the unit where the fire was. The Red Cross is assisting them.There were no injuries.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal was on the scene.
Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
iheart.com
Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage
(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
butlerradio.com
Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday
Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
