ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Cerritos women’s soccer crush LACC in a 2-0 victory

Cerritos College women’s soccer delivered a decisive victory on Oct. 21, beating visiting Los Angeles City College with a score of 2-0. Cerritos anticipated LACC’s tight nature and took steps to counter that in their own strategy. During the first half, the game was tied 0-0 but the...
CERRITOS, CA
usustatesman.com

Weeping Lady legend put to rest

A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Student athlete from USU Eastern killed in crash on SR-6

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah State University East have confirmed that an accident Saturday, Oct. 22, killed 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw. The UHP said Lauren Bradshaw was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on SR-6 near mile marker 211. For an unknown reason, Bradshaw left the eastbound lane and struck, head on, a Ford-350 pulling a camper in the westbound lane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Talon Marks

Anthony Rendon presents Cerritos with $17 Million for student transit

California Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon has secured $17 million in funds for Cerritos College and was celebrated for his feat with a presentation held on Oct. 19. The Prop 98 allocation will be used in support of the construction of the forthcoming student services and administration center, as well as the student transit Metro Go Pass program.
CERRITOS, CA
Idaho State Journal

Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week’s time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis’ condition. ...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
Talon Marks

Undocumented Student Action Weeks’ Welcome Back Party

Cerritos College’s 6th Annual Student Action Week began its first day with a presentation hosted by the UndocuLEADERS and UndocuFalcons Scholars Program. Faculty Counselor Lynn Wang spoke onstage with Ju Hong about his fight for immigration integration working for programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Unaccompanied Undocumented Minors (UUM).
Talon Marks

Natalie Solis shares her story on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, victims can use this time to share and inspire their stories with others, to heal and open up to someone about their traumatic experience. Natalie Solis, Cerritos College Kinesiology major student and Cal State Long Beach Psychology major student, shared her experience as...
LONG BEACH, CA
Gephardt Daily

Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
WEST HAVEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy