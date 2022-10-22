Read full article on original website
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
KMAland Sports Schedule: Wednesday, October 26th
(KMAland) -- A busy Wednesday with 1A and 2A regional finals throughout the state of Iowa, including KMA Radio broadcasts in Denison, Atlantic and Harlan. Check out the full Wednesday slate below. KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE. Maryville at Benton (B) KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE. Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals. Riverside vs. Gehlen...
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
Martin Blog (10/26): Top statistical performances from Week 9
(KMAland) -- The ninth week of the regular season and opening week of the playoffs brought us some big performances in KMAalnd Iowa football. This space is for honoring those:. Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (366) Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (293) Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East Mills (288) Brodyn Pryor, FR, Woodbine...
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 9): Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
(KMAland) -- A pair of cross country stars have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Those accolades go to Auburn's Liston Crotty and Woodbine's Landon Bendgen. Crotty led Auburn's lineup to state runner-up honors in Class C on Friday. The freshman paced the...
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti.
Meet the Candidates: Ryan Melton
(Nevada) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Ryan Melton. An Omaha native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Melton holds a bachelor's degree...
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
