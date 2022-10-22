Read full article on original website
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class
(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
Southwest Valley confident heading into rematch with AHSTW
(Corning) -- For the second straight year, the Southwest Valley football team is into the Round of 16 in the playoffs. The Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the opening round to beat Madrid 21-14 last week. "First and foremost, you start with the heart the boys were able to...
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
Kuemper shakes off slow start, sweeps Treynor in regional semifinal
(Carroll) -- A sluggish start couldn't derail Kuemper Catholic's aspirations for a state tournament berth. The 2A No. 11 Knights (37-4) are on the cusp of another trip to state after a 25-18, 25-11, 25-20 sweep of Treynor in a Class 2A regional semifinal Monday night. "Our motive was to...
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 9): Liston Crotty & Landon Bendgen
(KMAland) -- A pair of cross country stars have earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Those accolades go to Auburn's Liston Crotty and Woodbine's Landon Bendgen. Crotty led Auburn's lineup to state runner-up honors in Class C on Friday. The freshman paced the...
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
HUGE BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN HANDSHAKE LINE AFTER CRAZY WEEKEND (VIDEOS)
This weekend's games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks went off the rails after the latter half of a back-to-back. The story is wild, and it features some major disrespect on both sides. The story begins at the end of the first game on Friday night....
Multiple crews battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon
(Harrison and Montgomery Counties) – Multiple agencies battle field fires in western Iowa, Sunday afternoon. The flames were spread quickly by strong winds, and resulted in the voluntary evacuation of some residents, especially in Montgomery County, where a fire quickly went out of control and spread some three-to four miles before being brought under control at around 8:30-p.m.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sue Graves, age 85, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Notes: You may sign the guest register and view a complete obituary at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
