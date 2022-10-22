(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis is on edge after a gunman walked into a school Monday and pulled the trigger – killing a 16-year-old girl and a 61-year-old teacher. Seven students were also injured and are in stable condition. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack says officers entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School without hesitation and followed the gunfire. Sack says hundreds of students and staff are being interviewed to learn what happened. The gunman, who was black, had a long rifle and almost a dozen magazines. Police said the doors to the school were locked, but they did not explain how the suspect gained access to the building.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO