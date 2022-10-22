Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (10/25): East Atchison, Heelan advance to state, Elmwood-Murdock to district final
(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic advanced back to state, East Atchison moved to a state sectional and Elmwood-Murdock also pushed their way to a district final on Tuesday in KMAland tournament trail volleyball. Check out the full state volleyball pairings for the 3A, 4A and 5A winners here. IOWA CLASS...
IATC releases team rankings ahead of State XC
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings ahead of this weekend's state meet. The Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland girls team at No. 1 in Class 1A while the St. Albert and Glenwood boys lead the way with respective No. 3 rankings in 1A and 3A.
Martin Blog (10/26): Top statistical performances from Week 9
(KMAland) -- The ninth week of the regular season and opening week of the playoffs brought us some big performances in KMAalnd Iowa football. This space is for honoring those:. Ty Hysell, SR, Mormon Trail (376) Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (366) Chase Spieker, SO, CAM (293) Ryan Stortenbecker, SR, East...
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti.
Meet the Candidates: Ryan Melton
(Nevada) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Ryan Melton. An Omaha native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Melton holds a bachelor's degree...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis is on edge after a gunman walked into a school Monday and pulled the trigger – killing a 16-year-old girl and a 61-year-old teacher. Seven students were also injured and are in stable condition. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack says officers entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School without hesitation and followed the gunfire. Sack says hundreds of students and staff are being interviewed to learn what happened. The gunman, who was black, had a long rifle and almost a dozen magazines. Police said the doors to the school were locked, but they did not explain how the suspect gained access to the building.
Meet the Candidates: Cindy Axne
(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Democrat incumbent in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, Cindy Axne. A Des Moines native and a fifth-generation Iowan, Axne holds a master's degree...
Thousands of Missourians to Participate in Great Central U.S. 'ShakeOut'
(KMAland) -- Missourians may not think much about earthquakes, but experts say it is important to be mentally prepared. This morning, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will participate in the Great Central U.S. "ShakeOut" earthquake preparedness drill. At 10:20 a.m., participants will "drop, cover and hold on" in a drill...
Missouri voters reminded of new voter ID, absentee voting laws
(Maryville) -- Missouri voters have a few voting law changes to keep in mind as the November general elections approach. That's according to Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, who tells KMA News House Bill 1878 brings a new voter identification law and no-excuse absentee voting, which begins Tuesday. Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law in June. Regarding voter I.D., Patton says the bill now requires those voting in-person or absentee to provide government-issued identification to prove they are registered voters.
