ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lee, TX

KSAN Game of the Week: Undefeated Irion County travels to take on 7-1 Robert Lee

By Shelbie Rhodes
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi1BD_0iiXikKq00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our KSAN Game of the Week highlights two powerhouse 6-man programs here in the Concho Valley. The undefeated Irion County Hornets are traveling to take on the 7-1 Robert Lee Steers.

“It’s been enjoyable and we want to continue it out being enjoyable and I think it will as long as the kids keep working hard and that’s what makes it enjoyable, yes we’ve won 7 games, but just seeming them work and improve, it’s made it worth it and we’ll just keep on going,” said Steers head coach Lee McCown.

Being 7-1 to start the season isn’t easy and this Robert Lee team is determined and hungry to keep winning and earn their respect back.

“I guess it’s just come from determination and the kids wanting to gain a little respect this year and determined to do that,” said McCown. “Seeing them start from day one and the work that they’ve put in, I think that’s where it comes from.”

“Earn the respect because we’ve lost a lot of our respect that the older class men have earned and we are earning all that back,” said Steers junior quarterback, Brody Pitcock.

Now over to the Irion County Hornets, a team that hasn’t seen a playoff win in a long time is undefeated and pushing for not only a district title but a strong run in playoffs.

“A district championship would mean the world to everybody here and it would mean the world to them boys, as hard as they’ve been working and the effort they’re putting in and attitude they give me in film session,” said Hornets head coach Don Coffell. “Like I stated, even in the last three weeks, I feel like the energy has picked up rather than dropped off. You get to game six, seven, weeks seven, eight, nine, things get a little tougher but the energy has picked up with this group of guys and a district championship is truly what they are shooting for.”

Going week in and week out, undefeated for most teams is a challenge, but this Hornets team says they know they can’t give up any errors and they feel like
it’s only day one for them.

“Give them no error,” Hornets senior center, Cameron Feller said. “If we have to prepare the same even if it’s undefeated, they haven’t won a game, we still have to prepare our best week in and week out.”

“It’s fun, it gives us something to work on, something to look forward to the next game, and we aren’t very tired, I guess we could say. We come out, we give a lot of energy, we’re working in the weight room every day so it’s just like day one,” said Hornets senior quarterback, Trevin Coffell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Miller breaks saves record as No. 23 Belles defeat Hilltoppers

SAN ANGELO, — In their final regular season home match, No. 23 Angelo State would knock off St. Edward’s 2-1, on a night where senior goalkeeper Kira Miller broke the ASU all-time saves record. The Belles would get goals from Reagan Urbany and Valerie Solis, while Miller would register four saves on the evening, now […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keeping those plants alive this Fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s time to start making plans about getting some plants inside before the first freeze in the Concho Valley. “The West Texas weather makes gardening kind of hard,” said Allison Watkins, the Tom Green County Extension Horticulture Agent. She tells us it’s a good time to give the plants around your home […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

A failure to yield to a stop sign slows traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A failure to yield for a stop sign causes traffic to slow down on the 1400 Block of West Avenue J and South Abe Street. According to police, a silver Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Abe when a black Cadilac car, which was eastbound on Avenue J, failed to yield […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Theatre Talk at Three O’Clock: October 25, 2022

In a special SpoOoOkY edition of Theatre Talk, Yuki and Michelle talk to Senora about what's coming up at SAPAC, including The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Shrek Jr, Nochebuena and everyone's favorite excuse to sing along with Tim Curry — Rocky Horror Picture Show.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man involved in fatal 2021 crash found guilty

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children. Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

How you can stay safe this Halloween

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo, in collaboration with the San Angelo Police Department, released tips to the community on staying safe this spooky season. SAPD encourages trick-or-treaters to travel in groups with at least one adult present. Always stays visible by utilizing a flashlight, glowsticks or by incorporating reflective material in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy