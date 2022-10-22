ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Inside Metro Dispatch: The heart of Clark County's emergency response

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Nv9_0iiXiiZO00

Calls for help come into the LVMPD Communications Center 24 hours a day seven days a week, and the men and women working inside the buildings walls have to coordinate the emergency response to save lives.

In the last few months, calls have been wide ranging.

"We have motorcyclists down northbound 95 between College and Horizon. There's been a shooting," said one caller describing a biker gang shootout on the interstate.

When Detective Justin Terry's car was crushed by a falling steel beam in US 95, dispatchers tried collecting as much information as as quickly as possible in an attempt to save his life.

"Is he not breathing," one call receiver asked.

"We can't even get in there at all," the caller responded.

October 6 the dispatch center received 16 calls lasting more than an hour and 10 minutes in total with panicked bystanders and victims themselves reporting the man who'd just killed two people and injured six others running away.

"One girl, she's really bad," one caller said. "You've really got to get here."

Lymarie Wyche, Communications Supervisor at the communications hub, said before the workers are ready to tackle dozens of calls a day, they've got to prepare.

The department provides free training including a 10 week rigorous academy and a simulation period lasting as many as two years with the goal of keeping call takers and dispatchers calm in the face of pressure.

"You have to remove yourself from the situation," Wyche said. "We also teach that we can't control the outcome of everything. We can't control the dynamics of the event, but we can control what we're putting out there to officers so they stay safe."

Wyche said it's important that the communications staff is well prepared because police, fire, and medical response rely on accurate information to save lives.

"There's no way we could keep the officers and citizens safe without them," she said. "They are literally the first and primary point of contact with the public when it comes to a call for service."

Wyche said Metro Communications is actively hiring.

Applicants must be able to type 45 words per minute and have a high school diploma or GED.

She said anyone interested could apply through the LVMPD.com employment portal or email dispatchrecruitingteam@lvmpd.com.

For those who aren't sure if the job is right for them, Wyche said the department offers hour long observation sessions organized by emailing 911office@lvmpd.com.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reported the activity on Twitter just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. along the I-15. According to NSP, a man was taken to UMC […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Richard Bobo Arrested after DUI Collision on Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

Pedestrian Injured in Alleged DUI Accident near Smoke Ranch Road. The incident took place near Smoke Ranch Road around 7:45 p.m. on October 5th. State Troopers said a 2022 Dodge Durango struck a pedestrian and instantly fled the scene. The victim then reported to officers that the driver parked behind a nearby establishment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy