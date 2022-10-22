ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uZnL_0iiXifvD00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley.

11-man

Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29

Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7

Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0

Wall defeated TLCA 55-0

Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26

Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6

Reagan County defeated Ozona 39-7

Forsan defeated Christoval 14-6

Mason defeated Junction 60-0

Eldorado defeated Iraan 42-0

Sterling City defeated Water Valley 42-14

Miles defeated TLCA Abilene 81-0

6-man

Menard defeated Veribest 54-8

Irion County defeated Robert Lee 58-0

Bronte defeated Trent 64-7

Loraine defeated Blackwell 28-8

Rising Star defeated Paint Rock 50-0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

