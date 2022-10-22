High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO – The Miles Bulldogs need some help after losing to Albany Friday night and the Eldorado and Sterling City Eagles could be in a dogfight for third place early in the Texas High School Football playoffs. 2A-2 District 6 Region 2 The Bulldogs blew out the Abilene TLCA Eagles in Week 9 81-0 and still hang on to second place in district. District leaders, the Albany Lions, shut out Roscoe 55-0 and the Cross Plains Buffaloes put it on Hamlin 54-19. Albany is the only team that’s still undefeated in district while Miles and Roscoe are 2-1 followed by Cross Plains with a district record…

ELDORADO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO