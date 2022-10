SAULT STE. MARIE – The 5th-ranked Michigan Wolverines struck early and often on their way to defeating Lake Superior State 5-2 on Friday night.

Adam Fantilli recorded a hat trick for the Wolverines, including two goals in the first period.

Lake Superior State got goals from Jordan Venegoni and Brandon Puricelli.

The same two teams will conclude their weekend series with a 6:07 p.m. game on Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie.