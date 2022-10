LAKE CITY – The Ogemaw Heights Falcons extended their winning streak to six games with an impressive 35-7 triumph over Lake City.

Ogemaw Heights raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Falcons close the regular season with a 7-2 record, while Lake City finishes at 5-4.

Both teams will now prepare for likely postseason matchups, which they will learn about on Sunday evening.