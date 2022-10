HILLMAN – Rogers City overcame a slow start to defeat Hillman, 58-16, completing a perfect 9-0 regular season.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 16-0 lead, before the Hurons closed the game scoring the final 58 points of the contest.

Hillman concludes their season with a 3-6 record, while Rogers City will now await the announcement of their opening opponent for the 8-Player playoffs.