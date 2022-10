SAULT STE MARIE – The Lake Superior State volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak, and notched their second conference win of the season, downing visiting Purdue Northwest in three sets.

The Lakers took the match, 25-15, 25-18 & 25-21.

Lake Superior State travels to Saginaw Valley State on Saturday, before visiting Ferris State for a matinee match on Monday, October 24th.