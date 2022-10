MAPLE CITY – The Charlevoix Rayders capped off an 8-1 regular season with a 47-14 victory over Glen Lake.

The Rayders took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and a 28-7 lead at the half.

Charlevoix now waits for the announcement of its playoff fortunes on Sunday night. Glen Lake finishes the season with a 3-6 record.