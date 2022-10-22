ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Beal City Finishes Regular Season Unbeaten With 27-14 Win Over Cass City

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
BEAL CITY – The Beal City Aggies completed an unbeaten regular season with a 27-14 win over visiting Cass City on Friday night.

The Aggies outscored opponents 357 to 70 this season.

Beal City (9-0) will now get ready for the postseason. The Aggies finished as state runners-up a season ago. They will learn their opening round opponent on Sunday night.

