Slightly cooler temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California will be on the cooler side on Wednesday as the region sees mild temperatures and some winds.
High Wind Advisory for Sunday Night And Monday For IE Valley
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
Utility Companies Warn of Possible Power Shutoffs Due to Gusty Winds, Increased Fire Danger
Some parts of Southern California are off to a windy start on Monday morning, and utility companies are warning customers that they may need to shut off power in certain areas to reduce the risk of wildfires. Aside from the power outages, commuters faced hazardous conditions during the morning drive....
Light rain falls in parts of Southern California
A weak storm front brought light rain and gusty winds to areas of Southern California Saturday. While the rain was not much — most areas were expected to see less than one-tenth of an inch, while areas near the San Gabriel Mountains were expected to receive as much as a quarter-inch of precipitation — it […]
Car Fire In The Cajon Pass Jammed I-15 Traffic Sunday Afternoon In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small SUV caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon, created smoke that you could see for miles. California Highway Patrol and Barstow Fire Department were getting calls of a white SUV on fire at Old Highway 58 exit at 3:42pm on October 23, 2022.
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Crash Involving Semi And A Pickup Truck Pulling A Trailer Full Of Hay
DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was injured in a Monday night accident on northbound I-215 involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck pulling bales of hay. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 11:20pm, Monday October 24, 2022. The collision was located on the northbound Interstate 215 just before Devore Road.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats at the bottom of California's lakes.
California, Mexico Sign Historic Toll- Sharing Pact for Otay Mesa East Port
The United States and Mexico signed a historic agreement Monday to share toll revenue at the new Otay Mesa East port of entry. Representatives of SANDAG and Caltrans joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas at the signing ceremony in Mexico City.
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
SUV Crashes Into 10 Vehicles After Losing Brakes In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> An SUV crashed into multiple vehicles after her brakes failed in the Cajon Pass Sunday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It was reported at about 5:52pm, Sunday October 23, 2022. It was located on the southbound Interstate 15 just after the truck escape ramp.
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California
SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
