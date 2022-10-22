Walton earns come-from-behind victory over Blountstown
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team bounced back with a 28-19 home win over Blountstown on Friday night.
Walton improved to 6-2 and will host Pensacola on Friday, October 28.
Blountstown fell to 5-4 and will host Port St. Joe on Friday, October 28.
