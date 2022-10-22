ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

Walton earns come-from-behind victory over Blountstown

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHX43_0iiXhHy600

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team bounced back with a 28-19 home win over Blountstown on Friday night.

Walton improved to 6-2 and will host Pensacola on Friday, October 28.

Blountstown fell to 5-4 and will host Port St. Joe on Friday, October 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship. The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast puts on youth softball and baseball clinic

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball and baseball teams have spent their last week of the fall season passing on skills to the next generation, completely free of charge. The clinic has been taking place at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven, open to all local boys and girls wanting to participate. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Rutherford enters season with sky-high expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off a historic 2021-2022 season, the Rutherford girls’ basketball team enters this winter with sky-high expectations. The Rams introduced first-year head coach, Tony Davis, to the program in April. He’ll have big shoes to fill following behind former head coach Jasmine Threatt, who led the Rams in the previous three […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Port St. Joe continues win streak, downs South Walton

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team took down South Walton 20-10 on the road Friday night, winning their sixth game in a row. The Tiger Sharks improved to 7-1 and will visit Blountstown on Friday, October 28. The Seahawks fell to 4-4 and will host North Bay Haven on […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven cruises past Vernon at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night. North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28. Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.
VERNON, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Chipley dominates Bozeman on the road

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team went into the half up 42-6, and cruised to a 42-20 road win over Bozeman on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 8-0 and will host Excell (AL.) on Thursday, October 27. The Bucks fell to 3-5 and will host Liberty County on Thursday, October 27.
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

Holmes County shuts out Liberty County at home

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team shutout Liberty County 46-0 at home Friday night. Holmes County improved to 5-3 and will visit Sneads on Friday, October 28. Liberty County fell to 4-4 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, October 27.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bozeman wins district title, sweeps Franklin County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman volleyball team earned a straight-set victory over Franklin County to win the Class 1A District 4 title on Thursday night. Bozeman improved to 23-2 while Franklin County fell to 8-8. The FHSAA will release the playoff schedule next week.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
wtvy.com

One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
ASHFORD, AL
WMBB

Mosley’s Payne commits to Gulf Coast

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior catcher and first baseman Jacob Payne announced he is committing to play for Gulf Coast upon graduation. Payne is following behind five Mosley players from the ’22 class to join the Commodores. In his sophomore season, Payne received significant playing time during the Dolphins’ state championship run. As […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man killed in beach crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night. Panama City Beach police said that a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by Steven Kinney was heading east on Back Beach Road near Cobb Road at about 10:15 p.m. For an unknown reason, Kinney entered the median and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy