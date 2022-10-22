Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River takes initial step to protect critical infrastructure against flooding
Ever aware of Crystal River’s risk of tidal flooding during a storm or hurricane, city council members voted Monday, Oct. 24, to initiate a state funded grant study to determine the city’s vulnerability. The study will be the city’s initial step in studying and documenting the city’s risks...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
NEW YORK — Legit gross or crazy delicious?. Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on. And now, heading into the holidays, the boards are landing on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to the meat- and fancy cheese-laden OG despite a winter butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices and make it more difficult to find in supermarkets.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review state recommendations for school security
The Citrus County School Board (CCSB) will host a special meeting and workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, where they will review the Florida School Safety Assessment Tool (FSSAT) school security recommendations as required by Florida Statute. They will also be renewing the contract for educational services between...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects
Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the city’s spending before the current city manager took office two years ago. “That needs to be put to bed folks,” Plaisted said during the city council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Proposed affordable housing project gets Crystal River Council support
The Housing Trust Group is hoping the third time will be the charm in Crystal River. Jason Larson, the senior vice president of the Miami-based development company, requested and received a $340,000 loan promise Monday, Oct. 24, from the Crystal River City Council as part of local government buy-in for a seniors affordable housing project at the former Crystal River Mall site.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you, Citrus County
Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Citrus County Chronicle
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president's job. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate...
niceville.com
Temporary restraining order prohibits Florida pain clinic from distributing opioids
FLORIDA — A Tampa-area clinic, its operators, and a doctor are prohibited from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids, following the issuance of a temporary restraining order, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), in a...
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board needs to rethink decision about holiday
Editor's Note: This letter was sent to the Board of County Commissioners. The authors asked that it be printed in the Citrus County Chronicle. It’s important as Americans to celebrate and honor Juneteeth. The day commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when knowledge of the Emancipation Proclamation and the abolishment of slavery reached the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
Keep Pasco Beautiful Hosts Trick Or Treat Downtown New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Celebrate Halloween with Keep Pasco Beautiful at the annual Trick or Treat Downtown New Port Richey! This free event provides kids of all ages an opportunity to dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe, walkable environment. Local businesses will hand out
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
fox13news.com
Dog operations suspended at Pasco Animal Services due to contagious virus
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) says it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus. It’s a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs. While some dogs are asymptomatic, the primary symptoms...
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration meeting set for Nov. 2
The Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration Inc. (WAR) is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Yankeetown-Inglis Woman’s Club, 5 56th Street, Yankeetown. Light refreshments will be provided. Guest speakers include Kym Holzwart, of the Southwest Florida Water Management District, who will talk about the ongoing minimum-flow...
pasconewsonline.com
Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects
CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured
Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
