Citrus County, FL

Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms

NEW YORK — Legit gross or crazy delicious?. Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on. And now, heading into the holidays, the boards are landing on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to the meat- and fancy cheese-laden OG despite a winter butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices and make it more difficult to find in supermarkets.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
School Board to review state recommendations for school security

The Citrus County School Board (CCSB) will host a special meeting and workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, where they will review the Florida School Safety Assessment Tool (FSSAT) school security recommendations as required by Florida Statute. They will also be renewing the contract for educational services between...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Inverness Mayoral candidate calls for audit of former city projects

Inverness City Mayor Bob Plaisted is calling for a forensic audit of the city’s spending before the current city manager took office two years ago. “That needs to be put to bed folks,” Plaisted said during the city council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday.
INVERNESS, FL
Proposed affordable housing project gets Crystal River Council support

The Housing Trust Group is hoping the third time will be the charm in Crystal River. Jason Larson, the senior vice president of the Miami-based development company, requested and received a $340,000 loan promise Monday, Oct. 24, from the Crystal River City Council as part of local government buy-in for a seniors affordable housing project at the former Crystal River Mall site.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Thank you, Citrus County

Since 2017, Coping with Dementia LLC has organized Citrus County Walk Aware for Alzheimer’s in Floral City. While most Alzheimer’s Walks raise funds for a cure, it has always been our mission to raise money to support the care of families living with dementia. We want that cure, for sure, but it will not come soon enough for the thousands already struggling with this challenging disease.
FLORAL CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president's job. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Board needs to rethink decision about holiday

Editor's Note: This letter was sent to the Board of County Commissioners. The authors asked that it be printed in the Citrus County Chronicle. It’s important as Americans to celebrate and honor Juneteeth. The day commemorates the day on June 19, 1865, when knowledge of the Emancipation Proclamation and the abolishment of slavery reached the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration meeting set for Nov. 2

The Withlacoochee Aquatic Restoration Inc. (WAR) is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Yankeetown-Inglis Woman’s Club, 5 56th Street, Yankeetown. Light refreshments will be provided. Guest speakers include Kym Holzwart, of the Southwest Florida Water Management District, who will talk about the ongoing minimum-flow...
YANKEETOWN, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Citrus County deputies arrest 20 wanted domestic violence suspects

CITRUS COUNTY, FLA - Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) issued a calling to the community to “step-it-up” for survivors of domestic violence during the month of October. In response to this calling, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began to put a plan in place. In coordination with the 19th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail, CCSO stepped up and, as a result, arrested 20 individuals for domestic violence related offenses.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County school bus strikes vehicle while turning; students, drivers uninjured

Authorities ticketed a Citrus County School District bus driver after their bus occupied by students struck a minivan while turning on a Crystal River-area roadway. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the two drivers and the 24 students from Crystal River high and middle schools aboard the bus were uninjured in the 3 p.m. crash Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL

