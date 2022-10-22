ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah

A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

