Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Eager skiers hit slopes early after first Utah snowfall
Eager skiers didn't waste any time in hitting Utah slopes after the first snowfall of the season over the weekend.
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties
SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle. Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen...
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Mitt Romney’s Deer Valley ski lodge is up for sale
Mitt Romney is selling his luxury ski lodge in Park City. The Utah Republican listed the home near Deer Valley Resort for $11.5 million.
WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
KPCW
Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
Schedule stars aligned for the Utes. Here’s why
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham likes the way things have lined up for his team ahead of game this week against Washington State in Pullman.
Lodging
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Opens as the First of the Brand in Utah
CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a destination for hosting events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0