SPARKY Is A Big Red
MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire won the annual battle between the Big Reds and Martins Ferry 39-8 at Purple Rider Stadium.
The Big Reds take the SPARKY trophy home with them as they improve to 6-4 and they will host a playoff game next week.
Martins Ferry finishes the season at 4-6.
