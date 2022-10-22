ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

SPARKY Is A Big Red

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOaff_0iiXh3hB00

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Bellaire won the annual battle between the Big Reds and Martins Ferry 39-8 at Purple Rider Stadium.

The Big Reds take the SPARKY trophy home with them as they improve to 6-4 and they will host a playoff game next week.

Martins Ferry finishes the season at 4-6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Park Boys Win Regional, Now Headed To States

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys soccer team claimed the AAA Region 1 Championship Tuesday with a 6-0 win over University. Tresz McLeod led the way with two goals and three assists. Park will play Greenbrier East next Friday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wintersville gearing up for Winter Weekend

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A Winter Weekend is coming to Wintersville. Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella along with members of the Cedar One Realty Charity Committee have teamed up with several local businesses to provide an ice skating rink for the Winter Weekend. You can bring your own skates or they will be provided. Cedar One Realty […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WSAZ

It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Central Drops First At Beaver

EAST LIVERPOOL,OHIO (WTRF) -Wheeling Central dropped their first of the season Friday night at Beaver Local 49-35. The Maroon Knights are now 7-1 and visit Berkeley Springs next week. The Beavers finish the regular season at 8-2 are headed to the Ohio playoffs next week.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bridgeport Now 5-5 And Headed To The Playoffs

BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season with a 66-26 win over Paden City. The Bulldogs are now 5-5 and most likely will host a first round playoff game next Friday. Paden City slips to 3-5 and will host Webster County next week.
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Cages Bruins

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park scored 42 unanswered points Friday to run away with a 56-20 win over Brooke. The Bruins led 20-14 in the second quarter before the Patriots went on their run. Park junior receiver Mykel Davis had four touchdown catches in the game. Park improves to 6-2 and will visit Parkersburg South […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Shamrocks beat the Jets and claim the milk bucket

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Not only were the Shamrocks battling for the milk bucket, but they were also looking for their first 10-0 season since 2006. Both teams already knew they will be playing next week in the postseason.  The Shamrocks hosted the Union Local Jets for their annual backyard showdown. The Jets got on […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Cardinals flock the Hilltoppers on Homecoming

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–West Liberty battled Wheeling University for Hilltoppers Homecoming. The Cardinals Javon Davis sent a pass out to Lowell Patron. Wheeling University got on the board first. Quickly after, the Hilltoppers came charging. Rudy Garcia passed to Chris Charles for a score. It was a back-and-forth game. At halftime the game was tied […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
weelunk.com

Wheeling Haunts Episode Four: Eerie East Wheeling

Are you ready for another episode of Wheeling Haunts? This week, Cassie and Alex stick around in East Wheeling to visit another home whose owner has a hair-raising story to tell. We also learn that this home was once the primary residence of Major Alonzo Loring: “one of Wheeling’s most prominent citizens.”
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cameron Moves To 9-0

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron improved to 9-0 on the season with their 28-0 win over Oak Glen Thursday night. Cameron will have a week over before visiting Pendleton County to close the regular season. Oak Glen falls to 2-7 and will also be off next week before visiting Roane County to end the season.
CAMERON, WV
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Outlasts Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville closed their regular season with a 30-21 win over Cambridge. The Red Devils were able to outlast the Bobcats in a back and forth affair. Both St.C and Cambridge are headed to next weeks region 15 playoffs.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy