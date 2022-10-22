Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its final candidate forum Tuesday night. The panel discussion gave community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event was free and open to the public and was held at the Brazos Center.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
KBTX.com
Former, current city council members want to be next mayor of Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the November 8th midterm elections will begin Monday morning, and many state and local offices are on the ballot including three men who want to be the next mayor of the city of Bryan. The candidates are Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday. Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000. Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris. Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their...
KBTX.com
Headed to the polls? Election Official shares what you should know
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As early voting kicks off, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what voters should know before they cast their ballot. Hancock says the first day saw a big turnout in Brazos County, with over 2,000 voters by 4 p.m.
KBTX.com
Huntsville city staff look for legal advice on cybersecurity hack
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville City Council held a special session Tuesday night to discuss a recent cybersecurity hack. Much of the meeting took place in a closed session, where the council spoke with legal staff about the cybersecurity incident. Following the meeting, council members unanimously passed a motion to allow legal staff to seek outside counsel.
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest. Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. “We have several businesses in the...
KBTX.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies holds groundbreaking for expansion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s only the beginning when it comes to an upcoming expansion project that offers advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million dollars was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021. Fast forward...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Couple spends 17 years volunteering at Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple is being celebrated for spending 17 years helping the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of feeding families in need. Two months ago, KBTX featured the McCleskeys in a special report about their work at the non-profit organization. Lee and Joanie McCleskey recently...
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
KBTX.com
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon.
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
KBTX.com
Trunk or Treat in Downtown Caldwell at this year’s Scare on the Square
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is quickly approaching and the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting into the spirit of things with tasty treats and a way for the whole community to come together. Saturday, Oct. 29, the community is invited to come out to Scare on the Square...
KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
KBTX.com
Tap into your creative side with upcoming events at Texas A&M University Art Galleries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Art Galleries has a number of upcoming events that will give you the chance to let your creativity flow. The first event is the Skeleton Fairy Workshop, happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. Drawing spooktacular inspiration from the fairies of the Runyon Collection, you can drop into the Forsyth Galleries to create a tiny skeleton fairy.
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
Comments / 0