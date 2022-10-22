ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankston, TX

Fever Game of the Week: Beckville takes down Frankston 55-0 on the road in Week 9 matchup

By Christa Wood
 4 days ago

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) The Beckville Bearcats are now 4-0 in district play this season after getting a road win over the Frankston Indians.

The Tribe is turning the tide for Frankston football

The final score was: 55-0.

Next week, Beckville will host Harleton, while Frankston will head to Ore City.

