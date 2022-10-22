Fever Game of the Week: Beckville takes down Frankston 55-0 on the road in Week 9 matchup
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) The Beckville Bearcats are now 4-0 in district play this season after getting a road win over the Frankston Indians.The Tribe is turning the tide for Frankston football
The final score was: 55-0.
Next week, Beckville will host Harleton, while Frankston will head to Ore City.
