Fever Game of the Week: Beckville takes down Frankston 55-0 on the road in Week 9 matchup

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) The Beckville Bearcats are now 4-0 in district play this season after getting a road win over the Frankston Indians.

The final score was: 55-0.

Next week, Beckville will host Harleton, while Frankston will head to Ore City.

