Rancho Cordova, CA

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.

On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation was launched, and it led to the arrest of 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares. According to the sheriff’s office, she is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School.

The sheriff’s office said she was arrested on suspicion of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115

