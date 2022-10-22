First-half domination fuels Mill Creek's 54-0 rout of defending state champion Collins Hill

Read full article on original website
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins twice on Senior Night
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday. The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
Ashley Sturzoiu hits milestone, Buford rolls into Final Four matchup with North Gwinnett
BUFORD — Ashley Sturzoiu reached a career milestone Tuesday night as Buford’s volleyball team defeated East Coweta 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals. Sturzoiu had a team-high 19 kills, and also recorded the 1,000th dig of her high school career.
North Gwinnett volleyball sweeps Harrison, to face Buford in Class AAAAAAA Final Four
SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen. With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
PHOTOS: North Gwinnett vs. Harrison Volleyball, Class AAAAAAA Quarterfinals
Scenes from Buford vs. Lambert volleyball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood, Wesleyan come up short in state quarterfinals
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals. Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.
North Gwinnett's Jamison Tiller commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Jamison Tiller recently committed to the Georgia Southern women’s swimming program. Tiller was fourth at the Class AAAAAAA state championship meet last season in both the 100 and 200 freestyle. She also was county champion in the 100 free and county runner-up in the 200 free.
North Gwinnett races to Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country crowns
CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships. Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning...
North Gwinnett's Bri Johnson commits to Delaware State
North Gwinnett junior Bri Johnson committed recently to the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse program. Johnson is a defensive midfielder for the Bulldogs.
Mountain View's Stan Carpenter excited for retirement after nearly 30 years as Gwinnett head coach
Although Stan Carpenter doesn’t yet know how he’ll bide his time in retirement, he’s adamant that he’ll be on the move. “I’ll go crazy staying in the house,” said Carpenter, who has coached volleyball at Mountain View since the school opened in 2009 and announced his retirement earlier this year. “I can only watch so much TV and then I’ve got to do something. I’m going to find something to do for sure… I don’t know if I’ll totally stop coaching, but I’ve got to be doing something.”
North Gwinnett's Ethan Washington commits to Army football
North Gwinnett quarterback Ethan Washington will play his college football for the U.S. Military Academy after committing Sunday to the Army Black Knights. Washington, who also plays basketball at North, has been out his senior season with a knee injury. As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder threw for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 383 yards and four more scores.
