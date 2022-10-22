First-half domination fuels Mill Creek's 54-0 rout of defending state champion Collins Hill

Although Stan Carpenter doesn’t yet know how he’ll bide his time in retirement, he’s adamant that he’ll be on the move. “I’ll go crazy staying in the house,” said Carpenter, who has coached volleyball at Mountain View since the school opened in 2009 and announced his retirement earlier this year. “I can only watch so much TV and then I’ve got to do something. I’m going to find something to do for sure… I don’t know if I’ll totally stop coaching, but I’ve got to be doing something.”

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO