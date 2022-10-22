MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO