Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
406mtsports.com
Two MSU Billings Yellowjackets honored by GNAC
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Montana State University Billings student-athletes were honored as Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week on Monday. Jeremie Briquet received the men's soccer weekly award and Blake Finn was recognized for his efforts in men's golf. Briquet, a junior midfielder from Cannes, France, tallied...
406mtsports.com
Rocky golfers sweep MSUB to claim Grob & Spalding Cup
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's golf teams won the Grob Cup and Spalding Cup by defeating Montana State Billings on Saturday. The competition was played over three days with each day being held at a different golf course and with a different scoring system. Lake Hills, Yegen and Hilands...
406mtsports.com
Rocky sweeps Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards
WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College swept the Frontier Conference golfer of the week awards that were announced on Monday. Nolan Burzminski, a senior from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Valentina Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, were the weekly winners. With a 3-0 performance, Zuleta led the Battlin' Bears to...
Comments / 0