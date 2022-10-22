Read full article on original website
Italy's Tounesi suspended 12 games for biting Japanese player
Italy second-row Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches, having appeared before an independent judicial committee on Monday after being cited for biting (Law 9.12) in Italy’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Pool B match with Japan on 23 October, 2022. Tounesi appeared before an independent judicial committee on...
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Champions League fixture
Barcelona need a win over Bayern Munich to keep their chances of reaching the Champions League last-16 alive. Just one point from two matches against Inter have left Barca's participation in this season's Champions League hanging by a thread. They must win against Bayern Munich, who have a 100% record...
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India
Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.
