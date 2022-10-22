ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Tounesi suspended 12 games for biting Japanese player

Italy second-row Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches, having appeared before an independent judicial committee on Monday after being cited for biting (Law 9.12) in Italy’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Pool B match with Japan on 23 October, 2022. Tounesi appeared before an independent judicial committee on...
Pakistan greats fume over costly no-ball decision in T20 World Cup loss to India

Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have been left disappointed with a costly no-ball decision in the final over of Sunday night's T20 World Cup clash against India. Virat Kohli was the star of the show and helped guide his side home to victory in the final overs, but it was the call from on-field officials Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus that led to plenty of controversy.

