Rupe sets course record, Great Bend girls win 5A regional at home
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Saturday’s regional cross country meets in Great Bend featured two of the state’s top runners. Unfortunately for spectators, Salina Central sophomore Katelyn Rupe ran early in the Class 5A race, and Stanton County senior Chesney Peterson followed later in the 2A race. Rupe broke Peterson’s Lake Barton record of 18:44, winning the individual regional crown by more than two minutes in 17:24.70.
Kapaun soccer knocks off Carroll in OT thriller
Andale High School has just finished their first volleyball perfect season in school history, finishing 37-0. Now the Indians are gearing up for another run at the top in the 4A playoffs.
These Wichita-area volleyball teams are headed to Kansas high school state tournaments
More than a dozen local schools punched their tickets over this past weekend by winning sub-state championships.
Peterson keeps unbeaten streak alive; Stanton County girls, Meade boys win 2A XC regional
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Record holders and breakers were all over the course at Great Bend’s Lake Barton Saturday morning. University of Tennessee-commit Chesney Peterson held the girls’ course record at 18:44, only to see it fall to Salina Central sophomore Katelyn Rupe, who ran a blistering 17:24 to win the 5A race. Peterson followed with another regional title in the 2A race, winning by nearly two minutes in 17:43.44.
Newman University soccer player passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
KWU Begins Two Major Projects
The Kansas Wesleyan University campus was a busy place over the weekend in Salina with numerous homecoming-related activities. Though homecoming is over, things aren’t going to slow down much on campus. During homecoming, among other things, KWU broke ground on two major projects. They include:. A new student housing...
Firefighters dealing with windy Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews had to close 56th Street Sunday afternoon as they were working a structure fire in the 3300 block of East 56th. According to a release from the department, they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Heavy fire was showing outside the home and brush was burning.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Early in-person voting begins in Sedgwick County
Early voting in-person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office starting Monday, Oct. 24.
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
Skimmers found on pumps at north Salina travel center
Two skimmers have been located on pumps at a north Salina travel center. Officers were first sent to Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, on Friday for the report of a skimmer on a pump, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Tuesday. Flying J had received an alarm on a pump, which also shut off the pump.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
