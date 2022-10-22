ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesston, KS

Related
ksal.com

KSHSAA Playoff Matchups Announced

Friday night was the final week of the regular season for Kansas High School Football. Now, we know the who’s, what’s, where’s, and when’s for the upcoming playoffs. Below is information on local teams in the KSHSAA playoff brackets. First-round games will be played Friday, October...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Newman University soccer player passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
WICHITA, KS
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?

Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
RUSSELL, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman

Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines

Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy power outages in Northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large power outage left thousands without power in Wichita Sunday. Evergy spoke with KAKE news anchor David Scott and told him they are unsure what caused the outage or exactly when it will be fixed. Crews have been sent out to investigate. The first report...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County

An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Photos: Fire crews work grass fire near Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With high winds and dry conditions, fire danger is prominent across the state of Kansas over the weekend. The Hutchinson Fire Department was busy on Saturday fighting a grass fire near South Hutchinson on Kansas Highway 96. Hutchinson Fire Department says it was a one-acre ditch fire. No extensive damage was […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Sunday afternoon. WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned...
WICHITA, KS

