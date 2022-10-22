Colonel Crawford clinches home field in Week 11 with win over Buckeye Central

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford had one goal coming into Friday's Week 10 game with Buckeye Central.

Play one more game at H.J. Gary Field this season.

"We felt like if we won this week we'd get to play here next week, and that was the driving force for our guys," coach Jake Bruner said. "It was important for our seniors, and our team, to come out fast."

And that's just what the Eagles did, scoring on their first possession less than two and a half minutes into the game, and five more times after that in the first half en route to a 42-7 win.

Tanner Dyer rushed for the first touchdown before Kam Lohr found him on a 15-yard strike. Lohr then hit Trevor Vogt for a 30-yard score, Matt Clinard rushed one in from 22 yards out, Micah Thomas scampered in from 24 yards out and Lohr linked up with Vogt one more time for a 17-yard score.

"They put a lot of guys in the box, which is what people do," Bruner said. "They gave us some things so we took it. Trevor is pretty dynamic, and we have other receivers that are dynamic, so we saw some openings and took them. Kam does a a great job with the play-action passes."

Lohr didn't need to throw it much, completing just 6 of 8 attempts for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Clinard's five carries were the most of any running back as nine different players logged rushes, and Vogt's four catches for 88 yards and two scores paced the team. Colonel Crawford needed just 41 plays to total 357 yards of offense.

"We wanted to play a lot of kids tonight and play our seniors tonight," Bruner said. "We have a lot of seniors that play a role for us in a little earlier, and it's always fun to do that on homecoming against a rival.

"I think we got in almost everyone tonight. We were trying to get some guys in last second, but when you're playing 60 guys, that makes you feel good as a coach."

The Eagles officially clinched the No. 8 seed in Division VI Region 22 and will host Margaretta next week before a potential rematch with Northern 10 foe Carey in Week 12 should the teams advance.

The Buck stops here

Buckeye Central coach Chad Jensen was proud of how his team fought throughout the night even though the Bucks were virtually outmatched in just about every facet of the game.

"They're a really good football team with a lot of speed everywhere," he said of Colonel Crawford. "We just asked our kids to give their best effort, and they did. They bring it every night the best they can. That's all we can ask for."

The Bucks' season come to a close, and with it the careers of seven seniors who have meant so much to the program.

"It's a special group. I've coached these guys since elementary school in baseball, football and basketball," Jensen said. "I coached them as sixth graders in youth, eighth grade when I coached that on my three-year hiatus not coaching varsity. This is a special group. Their group is one of the main reasons I got back into it at the varsity level. I told them I was proud of them and I loved them."

And despite going 3-7 overall and ending the year on a seven-game skid, Jensen was excited about one thing.

"I'm really proud of this group — we went 3-1 against Division VII teams," he said. "We went 3-1 against schools our size. I'm really proud of that, because when we play schools our own size we usually win."

And although Buckeye Central is losing those key seniors, it has a nice core of players returning and some promising newcomers for next year. One of former is junior quarterback Derex Dean, who threw a 10-yard TD pass to senior Tyler Sanderson for BC's lone score of the night.

"We have nice kids coming up, we have numbers and should be good with numbers again next year," Jensen said. "But I told those kids, yeah, we have talent coming up, but we also have to work hard. I told them to play as many sports as possible because that's what we do at Buckeye Central because that helps us compete.

"Play basketball, play baseball, wrestle, run track, you compete. We want our kids to compete."

