Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Rival school honors fallen San Jose State football player with moment of silence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State University community is still reeling from the death of a freshman football player who was hit and killed by a school bus. But support for the team, and the school, is also coming from a surprising place, rivals at the school which the team was supposed to play just one day after the tragedy.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of Saturday stabbing death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured after Hit-and-Run near Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]
Hit-and-Run Accident near Snell Avenue Left One Woman Badly Hurt. SAN JOSE, CA (October 25, 2022) – Friday evening, a hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened on October 21st, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Road. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking in the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after. There, they found the woman on the highway with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment where her condition has stabilized. Officials then closed down the area around Blossom Hills Road and Snell Avenue to perform cleanup and preliminary duties. Meanwhile, the police have not released any further information about the involved vehicle. Any witnesses to the hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department. A driver must stop and take certain actions when involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in property damage or injury to another party. If you ever get involved in an accident, call 911 and render aid to anyone who may be injured while waiting for the police to arrive. Remain at the scene. If able, exchange particulars with the other parties involved and document the crash.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The accident occurred in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle hit one pedestrian and fled the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police say driver likely paralyzed after group of racing cars collide
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man paralyzed, officials said. The group was driving recklessly, and one person was arrested...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police say group of racing cars cause roll-over collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man with major injuries, officials said. "One young man will likely never walk again,...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose
The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Police Officer Stops Burglars During Routine Patrol at Indoor Shooting Range
A Santa Clara police officer managed to interrupt a burglary at an indoor shooting range. The thieves were so surprised, they ended up dropping several guns they had just stolen. The incident began when the officer was doing his routine patrol just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when he came across...
calmatters.network
South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley
Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire
A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident which occurred late Sunday. The police reported that there were a group of cars speeding in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive. One of the cars lost control and crashed.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Cruz police officer fatally shoots man in apparent accidental discharge of personal firearm
SALINAS, Calif. - A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer killed another man in an apparent "tragic accident" when he discharged his personal firearm while preparing to clean it, Salinas police announced on Tuesday. : San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake. Police said on Friday around 5:45 p.m., officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
KSBW.com
'Tragic accident': Off-duty Santa Cruz police officer kills 20-year-old in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An off-duty Santa Cruz police officer shot and killed a man in Salinas, Friday afternoon. According to Salinas police, Francisco Villicana, 22, was about to clean his personal firearm when he accidentally fired a single round. The bullet went through Villicana's hand and into the torso of Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, 20.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event Tuesday
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
KTVU FOX 2
Great-grandma throws cane, chases off man robbing 82-year-old neighbor
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 82-year-old Oakland woman named Ann says her 76-year-old next-door neighbor is a hero for chasing off a man trying to rob her of her purse. "She saved my life, she saved my future. I really appreciate it," Ann said Tuesday. Surveillance video shows her walking home...
Comments / 0