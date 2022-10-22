ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose man arrested on suspicion of Saturday stabbing death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured after Hit-and-Run near Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]

Hit-and-Run Accident near Snell Avenue Left One Woman Badly Hurt. SAN JOSE, CA (October 25, 2022) – Friday evening, a hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened on October 21st, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Road. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking in the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after. There, they found the woman on the highway with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment where her condition has stabilized. Officials then closed down the area around Blossom Hills Road and Snell Avenue to perform cleanup and preliminary duties. Meanwhile, the police have not released any further information about the involved vehicle. Any witnesses to the hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department. A driver must stop and take certain actions when involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in property damage or injury to another party. If you ever get involved in an accident, call 911 and render aid to anyone who may be injured while waiting for the police to arrive. Remain at the scene. If able, exchange particulars with the other parties involved and document the crash.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police say group of racing cars cause roll-over collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man with major injuries, officials said. "One young man will likely never walk again,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
SAN JOSE, CA
thecomeback.com

Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
STANFORD, CA
calmatters.network

South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire

A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched by unidentified man while leaving event Tuesday

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. "I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
ANTIOCH, CA

