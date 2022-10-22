ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mission Local

Día de los Muertos and Halloween events across the city

Highlights of the Mission District celebrations include the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park, where community members are encouraged to build their own personal altars in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents. The 41st annual Mission District Day of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia

Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races

If it's true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year's previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event

Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Dance with me

I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

UCSF Doc: Get a boost before cases rise this fall

As we head into fall and with another rise of Covid-19 likely, doctors are encouraging the community to get a bivalent booster shot. Similarly to the flu, the coronavirus changes constantly. A booster is recommended to best protect yourself against new strains, said Dr. Carina Marquez, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Anyone 5-years-old or older and who hasn't received a Covid-19 vaccine in the last two months can get one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

John Santos's Afro-Caribbean Mission

Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

Arrest made in unprovoked beating of Mission District restaurant worker

Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog. The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Rent in SF up by 12.7 percent over past year

Following a pandemic exodus, realtors have said that more people are returning to San Francisco. But buyers are increasingly abandoning house searches and instead renting. San Francisco's average rent sat at $4,106 in September. That's up 12.7 percent from last year, but down from earlier highs, RentHub data shows.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

John Crew, SF's relentless police reform advocate and mentor, dies at 65

As a young attorney in 1984, John Crew was on assignment at Union Square, observing police officers as they demanded identification from unhoused residents who had committed no crime. A pair of officers noticed and questioned Crew, then handcuffed him and put him in the back of a police car.
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
