Historical Mission murals: Activism, expression and community
An interdisciplinary project launched this summer, “Proyecto Mission Murals,” has been updated on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s website. It examines the origins of the muralism movement in Mission from 1972 to 1988. The project now includes documentation and reference images for some 100 murals;...
Guerrilla gardening action on unclaimed Mission parcel draws joy, anger
This weekend, about a dozen neighbors placed around 10 raised beds, fresh soil and plants at Parcel 36, the railroad right-of-way that cuts diagonally from Harrison and 22nd streets to 23rd Street and Treat Avenue — 23,522 square feet of space without a title-holder that has for decades been claimed and fenced off by neighbors who have used it for parking.
Día de los Muertos and Halloween events across the city
Highlights of the Mission District celebrations include the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park, where community members are encouraged to build their own personal altars in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents. The 41st annual Mission District Day of the...
People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia
Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
Live reporting of LIT CRAWL 2022 this Saturday night
San Francisco’s biggest literature night, Lit Crawl, will be back from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mission Local will be on the scene to capture the 30 free literary events happening throughout the Mission. As the annual finale of Litquake , Lit Crawl is a one-night...
Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races
If it’s true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year’s previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event
Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
Dance with me
I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
Precita Eyes Muralists celebrate 45 years of making art in SF and beyond
Susan Cervantes can still remember a time in the Mission when murals were a foreign concept. “‘What is that? What’s a mural? Where’s a mur-?’” Cervantes said people would ask not even 50 years ago. This year the Precita Eyes Muralists Association, founded by Cervantes...
Frustrated by city’s inaction, SF residents ward off encampments with plants
Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies. One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on...
UCSF Doc: Get a boost before cases rise this fall
As we head into fall and with another rise of Covid-19 likely, doctors are encouraging the community to get a bivalent booster shot. Similarly to the flu, the coronavirus changes constantly. A booster is recommended to best protect yourself against new strains, said Dr. Carina Marquez, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Anyone 5-years-old or older and who hasn’t received a Covid-19 vaccine in the last two months can get one.
John Santos’s Afro-Caribbean Mission
Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
Arrest made in unprovoked beating of Mission District restaurant worker
Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog. The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.
Sketches of Spain: Cartoonist ‘Spain’ Rodriguez’s Mission retrospective
Underground cartoonist Manuel “Spain” Rodriguez was a provocateur by nature. Deeply shaped by his working-class upstate New York upbringing and socialist politics, Rodriguez’s artwork reflects an omnipresent class consciousness that revolutionized the underground comics scene of the 1950s and ’60s. Now, an exhibition of Rodriguez’s artwork...
Would-be DAs take aim at Brooke Jenkins in raucous debate
The candidates running to oust appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took shots at her ethical and political stances at a debate on Tuesday night at the University of San Francisco. Jenkins, who has served as DA since July following the June recall of Chesa Boudin, remained poised and confident...
Neighborhood Notes: Penny prerolls, Cinema Week, ’80s in the Mission
Acción Latina show celebrates the ’80s, Mission style. On Thursday, Acción Latina opened its exhibition focusing on artists and organizers who worked in the Mission District in the 1980s. There will be art from local artists, live performances, and refreshments. The free exhibit features work from local...
Rent in SF up by 12.7 percent over past year
Following a pandemic exodus, realtors have said that more people are returning to San Francisco. But buyers are increasingly abandoning house searches and instead renting. San Francisco’s average rent sat at $4,106 in September. That’s up 12.7 percent from last year, but down from earlier highs, RentHub data shows.
People We Meet: Abbylyn Roca, on the way to her designer dream
Abbylyn Roca used to love walking around San Francisco’s design district, getting into the details of the landscape: The structure of a building, the display of objects. She noticed how each detail worked to unify different groups of people. Architecture, interior design, furniture design; as she walked, she started...
John Crew, SF’s relentless police reform advocate and mentor, dies at 65
As a young attorney in 1984, John Crew was on assignment at Union Square, observing police officers as they demanded identification from unhoused residents who had committed no crime. A pair of officers noticed and questioned Crew, then handcuffed him and put him in the back of a police car.
