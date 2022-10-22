Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Wilkinson County battles Jefferson County Thursday night
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County High School’s varsity football team will look to end its 2022 season on a high note as they will play host to Jefferson County High School for Senior Night this Thursday night. Kickoff for this MHSAA Region 7-3A showdown between region champion Jefferson County...
Natchez Democrat
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter in crucial district game
FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter Storm will look to get back in the winning column on Senior Night, but it will not be easy as they take on the Delhi Charter School Gators Thursday night in a pivotal LHSAA District 4-1A game for both teams. Kickoff between Delhi Charter...
Natchez Democrat
Friends of Auburn folding; home’s future rests with city
NATCHEZ — The Friends of Auburn, which has operated the city-owned historic home in Duncan Park, are disorganizing and will hand the keys to the home back to the city on Monday, Oct. 31, in a ceremony at Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he and...
Natchez Democrat
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Natchez Democrat
Sweet music like ‘Strawberry Wine’ to delight ears at Longwood Music Fest
NATCHEZ — A bit of Nashville is coming to Natchez this Saturday at the Longwood Afternoon Music Festival. Festival organizer Lou Ellen Stout said “a friend who knows a friend” helped put her in touch with one of the most beloved country music artists of the 90s to be a featured artist in this year’s event at the historic and beautiful Longwood mansion.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Natchez Democrat
One dead, another injured in late night shooting at Col. John Pitchford, U.S. 61 South
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers...
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Natchez Democrat
Old river money, Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices and a scheming rogue promise evening of fun at Natchez Festival event
Thursday night at the opera in Natchez promises to be filled with Mardi Gras mayhem, occult practices, the nouveau rich and “old money” shysters. In short, it will be a Weird and Wacky Halloween Night at the Opera when the Natchez Festival of Music presents an evening of two short operas — “The Medium,” a tragedy and “Gianni Schicchi,” a comedy.
Natchez Democrat
Shop Along Downtown: The journey continues
We’ve made it to our last installment of shopping throughout downtown Natchez. I hope you’ve learned a little more about the retail options we have in those few blocks and you will make plans to shop local this holiday season. It was such a treat to drive through...
WTOK-TV
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop
NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop. Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said. It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was...
Natchez Democrat
VOTE TODAY: Early voting for Louisiana Congressional Primary begins
VIDALIA, La. — Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the Louisiana Open Congressional Primary Election and ends Tuesday, Nov. 1. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Concordia’s Parish Registrar of Voters office on the first floor of the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident […]
Natchez Democrat
Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
Comments / 0