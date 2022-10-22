ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch. No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown. No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch. No. 2 - Letcher Central’s...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Gavin Chadwell has confirmed his transfer to North Laurel after leaving the Knox Central program. Chadwell boasts football offers from EKU and Kentucky, the No. 25 tight end in his class according to 247 Sports. During his freshman season for Knox Central basketball, Chadwell...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Elizabeth Lucas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Elizabeth Lucas is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Madison is a senior at Floyd Central High School and has a 3.95 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club for 4 years. She has also been a member of the track and softball teams for two years.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94. Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky. When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky. After...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Magoffin County industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site. The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Tawana R. Martin has been found in Mississippi, Kentucky State Police said. Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning. Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend

LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - Loud booms could be heard across the Leatherwood area this weekend, as a reenactment of the Civil War battle in Leatherwood took place. Nice weather set up a pretty scene, as actors in Civil War uniforms put on a show for viewers. Participant Kyler Calhoun, who...
LEATHERWOOD, KY
wymt.com

Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth. Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts. Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY

