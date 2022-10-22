Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Fast start propels Cooper to victory over Plainview
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars dominated Plainview on Friday night to improve their record in District 2-5A Division II to 2-1. The Cougars offense looked good from start to finish. They jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Cooper...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt
The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie has five wins in a season for first time in Class 5A era
The Wylie Bulldogs remain at the top of District 2-5A Division II with a 3-0 record after beating the Lubbock Westerners on Friday night. The Bulldogs were balanced in picking up 361 yards on offense. Defensively, Wylie held Lubbock to 111 total yards and pitched a shutout. That makes five...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
Everything Neal Brown Said Following WVU's Blowout Loss in Lubbock
WVU head coach Neal Brown talked about the loss to Texas Tech.
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
fox34.com
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
KCBD
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
One hurt after shooting in Lubbock Tuesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a shooting at the Mission Villa Apartments in Lubbock on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. This is a developing story. […]
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday. The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.
Early voting locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 8, 2022, election
The following are in-person polling locations in Lubbock and Lubbock Co. for the Nov. 8, 2022, General and Special Election.
Here’s where speed limits will change in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city. While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify […]
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
Be Prepared For New Rules At Lone Star Amphitheater
If you're headed out to the A Day To Remember show or any show in the future, don't get caught with your pants down. I happened to drive by the refurbished front of the Lone Star Amphitheater and caught some new rules you might want to be aware of. I don't think of this is really cutting-edge stuff, but you should probably be informed and aware ahead of time.
University Daily
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
Comments / 0