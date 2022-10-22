Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Gavin Chadwell has confirmed his transfer to North Laurel after leaving the Knox Central program. Chadwell boasts football offers from EKU and Kentucky, the No. 25 tight end in his class according to 247 Sports. During his freshman season for Knox Central basketball, Chadwell...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch. No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown. No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch. No. 2 - Letcher Central’s...
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Connor Bryant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Bryant is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Connor is a senior at Betsy Layne High School and he has a 3.7 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Congratulations, Connor.
wymt.com
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With only one week left in the regular season, our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has a newcomer.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Elizabeth Lucas
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Elizabeth Lucas is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Madison is a senior at Floyd Central High School and has a 3.95 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club for 4 years. She has also been a member of the track and softball teams for two years.
Eastern Kentucky school district mourns loss of second grader
On Sunday, Superintendent David Trimble shared a letter that said a boy in the second grade at Pikeville Elementary School had died.
wymt.com
Magoffin County industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site. The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
wymt.com
Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94. Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky. When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky. After...
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
wymt.com
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
wymt.com
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us have heard stories of spirits that roam the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; they may be occupying your childhood home or even your favorite restaurant. One Eastern Kentucky group aims to seek out these spirits to show the world what is out there, beyond...
WSAZ
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
wymt.com
Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
wymt.com
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Pikeville community is mourning the death of a young smile that lit the halls of Pikeville Elementary School. Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through his hometown. “He might not be here with us today, but we don’t forget him,” said Pikeville...
wymt.com
EKY Civil War battle reenactment held this weekend
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - Loud booms could be heard across the Leatherwood area this weekend, as a reenactment of the Civil War battle in Leatherwood took place. Nice weather set up a pretty scene, as actors in Civil War uniforms put on a show for viewers. Participant Kyler Calhoun, who...
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Comments / 0