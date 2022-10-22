Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s prime minister. Some fear the hard-right turn she’s promised to take

Read full article on original website
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation to a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s action in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said that Moscow informed it about Wednesday’s drills in advance.
Germany announces plan to legalise cannabis for recreational use
Germany wants to make it legal for adults to purchase and own up to 30g of cannabis for recreational use and to privately grow up to three plants, the country’s health minister has announced, saying the intended outcome could set a precedent for the rest of the European continent.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: 1,000 bodies exhumed in recently liberated territories, reports say
Bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
Archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees from the Assyrian empire, an archaeologist has said. The carvings on marble slabs were discovered in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, where experts have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was bulldozed by Islamic State militants in 2016.
Nuclear strike will be ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Russia would make an “incredibly serious mistake” if it used a tactical nuclear weapon in the war against Ukraine, Joe Biden has warned Moscow amid concerns of a false flag operation to escalate attacks.Washington and western allies have raised renewed and urgent concerns over Russia using a pretext to unleash a nuclear weapon in the war.Mr Biden, who received an updated Covid booster shot on Tuesday in the White House, was asked by reporters whether he thought the Kremlin could use a “dirty bomb attack” as a false flag operation to escalate war.“I spent a lot of time today...
