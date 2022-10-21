Read full article on original website
No. 10 Wake Forest brings high-powered offense to Louisville
Wake Forest seems to be charging toward another special season, appearing in the Top 10 for the second consecutive year.
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated...
Pelicans' Williamson, Jones to join Ingram as DNPs vs. Mavs
The Pelicans have ruled out power forward Zion Williamson and wing player Herb Jones against the Dallas Mavericks
