Oregon State

Post Register

Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated...
HOUSTON, TX

