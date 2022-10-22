Read full article on original website
WVNews
W.Va. Attorney General to visit Preston County Wednesday
KINGWOOD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Preston County Wednesday for a number of meetings with residents. From 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., he will speak to Preston High School students about opioids.
WVNews
Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining...
WVNews
In-person early voting begins in WVa ahead of Election Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians who want to vote in person before Election Day can start casting ballots Wednesday at their local courthouses and other community polling locations. Early voting is available in all 55 counties in West Virginia until Nov. 5, three days before the Nov. 8...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 26, 1801: Jefferson County was established from a portion of Berkeley County by the Virginia General Assembly and named for Thomas Jefferson.
WVNews
County roads blessings
We who have been born and raised in West Virginia are fully aware of the blessings that surround us, even though the state is often demeaned in jokes and false assumptions made by the press and comedians. We mountaineers do not take for granted the privilege of living here. Our...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice again warns against state's proposed Amendment 2 during stop in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE – With two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Jim Justice spoke before a small crowd in Marshall County against Amendment 2, which he described as “backwards” for the people of the Mountain State. He also believes that his statewide tour warning people about...
