Texas State

Nevada county set for conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County, a scrub brush-dotted old silver mining...
In-person early voting begins in WVa ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians who want to vote in person before Election Day can start casting ballots Wednesday at their local courthouses and other community polling locations. Early voting is available in all 55 counties in West Virginia until Nov. 5, three days before the Nov. 8...
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 26, 1801: Jefferson County was established from a portion of Berkeley County by the Virginia General Assembly and named for Thomas Jefferson.
County roads blessings

We who have been born and raised in West Virginia are fully aware of the blessings that surround us, even though the state is often demeaned in jokes and false assumptions made by the press and comedians. We mountaineers do not take for granted the privilege of living here. Our...
