Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
College Won’t Place Student Teachers at School That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
A California university said it will stop sending student teachers to a school district that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a statement from the school district. California State University Fullerton will not be placing new student teachers at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Sacramento,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Acquires 165-Unit Woodbridge Manor Affordable Community in Irvine, California
IRVINE, Calif. —Asland Capital Partners, Fairstead, iimpact Capital, Nuveen Real Estate and Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) have acquired Woodbridge Manor, a 165-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Irvine. Woodbridge Manor apartments are available to seniors earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or a...
Housekeepers’ Hellish Hotel Horrors: Could A Proposed Irvine Ordinance Protect Maids?
Hotel maids in Irvine say they are working a living nightmare. Each day as they wheel their carts down hallways and enter a room to clean it, they never know what they’ll find. Sometimes it’s an incredibly dirty room. Other times, guests expose themselves. There’s even times when...
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing
Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
oc-breeze.com
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
macaronikid.com
Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay
*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
PLANetizen
Designing a New Nature Center at a Geological Wonder
Operated by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area is a destination for hikers, naturalists, and schools. It is a unique 1,310-acre geological wonder where visitors can walk, hike, or take a horseback ride on a 7.5-mile trail. Visitors can see spectacular up-tilted rock formations created by layers of sedimentary rocks and also explore a landscape of Joshua trees, California Junipers, and Pinyon Pine Woodland while observing the variety of wildlife. The nature center was remodeled in 1988 to serve as a critical educational resource to teach visitors about the sensitive habitat, local flora and fauna, and safety in the harsh extremes of the desert.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
dailytitan.com
Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community
Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
thekatynews.com
Zion Market Irvine
Zion Market is an associate obliged company. We have a tendency to produce futurist, leading edge, informative reports starting from trade reports, company reports to country reports. At Zion Market, we attempt to administer customers a deeper understanding of the culture of Korea by distributing numerous foods and home products....
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
How To Celebrate Diwali, The Hindu Festival Of Lights, In LA
As the five-day Hindu New Year celebration kicks off this week, we show you where to go, what to eat and what to do
chimesnewspaper.com
Men’s soccer tramples the Vulcans
Biola’s men’s and women’s soccer teams continued conference play against Hawaii Hilo on Saturday. The men’s team won 2-0, while the women’s team fell 3-0 against the visitors. COLACI SCORING CONTINUES. Junior forward Kristian Colaci chipped in his 12th goal of the season for Biola’s...
What You Should Know About The Troubling Rise in RSV Cases In SoCal And Nationwide
L.A. health officials describe this surge as unseasonably early.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during the first day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
Comments / 0