Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6
Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday.
Aquinas Volleyball prepping for section semi-final clash with Westby on Thursday
The Aquinas volleyball team has yet lose a set in the playoffs so far. The Blugolds have shut out Mondovi, Fall Creek and Cashton at home, and now they’re preparing for their biggest challenge to date; a showdown with the 32-1 Norsemen on Thursday night in Westby. “At the...
Holmen Volleyball wins Play of the Week for October 25
The Holmen volleyball team is still alive after surviving a five-set thriller on Saturday against DeForest. The Vikings will continue their playoff quest Thursday night on the road against Middleton. Good luck to the Vikings!
La Crescent-Hokah football begins postseason run with 49-28 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The La Crescent-Hokah football team began its playoff run with a 49-28 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday night.
Caledonia football begins playoff run with shutout win over Lewiston-Altura
The Caledonia football team began its playoff run on Tuesday night with a shutout win over Lewiston-Altura, 47-0.
Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13
The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Charlotte Braniff
Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, MN on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, IA for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was President of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School Reunions.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down The State’s First Archery Elk Since The 1880s
Back in June, Wisconsin hunter Dan Everson got the call that every avid hunter dreams of getting. Evenson, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, got a call from his wife Laura while he was bear hunting in Alaska, that he’d just won one of three Wisconsin elk tags awarded in a lottery, out of a whopping 25,742 applicants…
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann
Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years who passed away in October 2021.
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
Olive June Stern
Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
Winona State University cuts ribbon on LESS Project
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Five years of hard work just paid off. Winona State University has finally completed its Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability project. The project will reduce the university’s environmental impact by using solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and other additions. Overall, the project will...
3 motorcycle crashes Sunday evening in Washington Co., WI | By Sergeant Brandon Hood
October 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On October 23, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motorcycle crashes with serious injuries. County Road P and Rusco Road- The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 pm reference a single motorcycle crash at this location.
