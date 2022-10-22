ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news8000.com

Rushford-Peterson football cruises past Hayfield, 41-6

Rushford-Peterson began its playoff run with a dominant victory over Hayfield on Tuesday night, 41-6. The trojans will head to Bethlehem Academy on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RUSHFORD, MN
news8000.com

Holmen Volleyball wins Play of the Week for October 25

The Holmen volleyball team is still alive after surviving a five-set thriller on Saturday against DeForest. The Vikings will continue their playoff quest Thursday night on the road against Middleton. Good luck to the Vikings!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Winona football soars past Albert Lea, 56-13

The Winona football team began its playoff run with a 56-13 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Winhawks will travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WINONA, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Charlotte Braniff

Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, WI to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, MN on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, IA for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was President of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School Reunions.
HOUSTON, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
news8000.com

Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann

Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years who passed away in October 2021.
MINDORO, WI
CBS 58

Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
BROOKFIELD, WI
news8000.com

Olive June Stern

Olive June Stern, 93, formerly of La Crosse, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Rosemount, MN. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Readstown, WI to Carl and Bessie Olson. Olive was the valedictorian of the Readstown High School class of 1947. She married Donald George Stern in 1951 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage with her soulmate. Olive enjoyed a long career at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and made many friends there among her colleagues. After retirement she and Don enjoyed 10 years of snowbirding in Tucson, AZ before they settled in Onalaska. They were lifelong residents of the La Crosse area. Olive was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse for many years and enjoyed spending time with her family and helping others.
LA CROSSE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In

It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
news8000.com

Winona State University cuts ribbon on LESS Project

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Five years of hard work just paid off. Winona State University has finally completed its Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability project. The project will reduce the university’s environmental impact by using solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and other additions. Overall, the project will...
WINONA, MN

