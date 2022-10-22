We have hit the middle part of the week and now as we round it out, we will look for those rain chances to be on the increase into tomorrow giving us an ample chance of showers for the Big Country. For today though, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO