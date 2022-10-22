Read full article on original website
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall BreakHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Fast start propels Cooper to victory over Plainview
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cooper Cougars dominated Plainview on Friday night to improve their record in District 2-5A Division II to 2-1. The Cougars offense looked good from start to finish. They jumped out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back. Cooper...
“We’ll never take it for granted”: Abilene High earns third straight playoff berth
The Abilene High Eagles went into Week 8 needing a victory to lock in a playoff berth, and they got it done. The defense was it’s usual dominant self with a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown. The offense came through for the home team, too. The Eagles...
Cooper pitches shutout to remain in district title hunt
The Cooper Cougars topped Plainview on Friday night 45-0 in what can be best described as a dominating performance. The offense looked good with almost 500 total yards, but the defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. It’s Cooper’s first shutout of the season, and their fourth shutout in the...
Wylie leans on the run game to pick up third straight district win
The Wylie Bulldogs picked up their third straight district victory with an easy victory over the Lubbock High Westerners. The Bulldogs had a really good night running the ball against the Westerners. They picked up 196 yards on the ground. The ‘Dogs were led by Landry Carlton and freshman Julius...
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 26th
We have hit the middle part of the week and now as we round it out, we will look for those rain chances to be on the increase into tomorrow giving us an ample chance of showers for the Big Country. For today though, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 76 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-15 mph from the south.
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 24th
Most of the Big Country continues to be in desperate need of rainfall and we will see chances today but unfortunately those opportunities will be short lived. For this afternoon, we will see a 60% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers early otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.
Art Crush Abilene celebrates A Día de los Muertos with exhibition
Art Crush Abilene is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a special exhibition where visitor can remember the lives of passed loved ones by adding mementos to the ofrenda. We learn about the tradition and the exhibition’s opening reception. Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos.
