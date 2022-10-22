Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans force Steve Sarkisian to repent for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Oklahoma State loss
Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns’ spirit song “The Eyes of Texas” eventually becomes a burden for the program’s head football coach, whomever that may be at the time. That includes Steve Sarkisian, who had to apologize earlier this week for not staying to sing the song after the team dropped one on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another second-half meltdown against OSU
The Texas Longhorns went into the second half with a lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and again came away with a frustrating loss. On the road in Stillwater, Texas struggled to maintain its discipline and composure in a hostile environment, while the offensive playmakers couldn’t seem to get on the same page. Quinn Ewers played his worst game in Burnt Orange, which put a damper on a career day from running back Bijan Robinson.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection
The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced that the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is a six-day selection. ESPN or FOX will televise the game, with an official announcement set for Saturday following...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat
Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas
The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
