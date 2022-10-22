TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is financially steady through the next year, but if the current economy doesn’t change, tough decisions could be in store. “We’re optimistic about how things are looking for 2023. I think I’ve publicly stated to the governing body that when we’re looking at 2024 and 2025 there’s a little more concern just because of the unknowns with the economy,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO