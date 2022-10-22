Read full article on original website
WIBW
First round of regionals boys soccer roundup
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The semifinals for boys soccer wrapped up Tuesday night, and here are the results. Lawrence Free State def. Topeka High, 1-0. Shawnee Heights def. KC Washington, 3-1. The Thunderbirds will host St. James Academy Thursday at six p.m. Washburn Rural def. Lawrence, 3-1. The Junior Blues...
WIBW
Wamego golf wins back-to-back 4A state titles
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego golf won it’s second consecutive 4A state title on Tuesday, blowing out the rest of the competition with an 88 stroke victory. The Red Raiders ended day one of the tournament with a 44-stroke lead, making day two pretty fun for the team. The seniors on the team were more than happy that they were able to end their time with such a statement win.
WIBW
ESU, Washburn women’s soccer gear up for playoff run
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The playoff bracket is set for Emporia State along with Washburn. ESU is the No. 2 seed and finished the year 9-5-4 with a 7-1-3 conference record. They will host No. 7 Northeastern State at 2:00 p.m. As for No. 6 Washburn, they ended the...
WIBW
Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth. The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.
WIBW
Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, regional boys and girls cross country took place and here are the results. Washburn Rural’s Easton Dial, Davin Johnson and Grayson Fink took second, fifth and ninth. Manhattan’s Andrei Mazin and Kolby Grogg took fourth and eighth. Washburn Rural took second...
WIBW
K-State football moves to No. 22 in AP Top 25
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Previously standing at No. 17, Kansas State football remains in the AP Top 25 after suffering a 38-28 loss to then No. 8 TCU on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs are now No. 7. The Wildcats suffered a mass amount of injuries to their star players...
WIBW
Good Kid - Future Broadcaster?
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Landon Middle School student Carter Sourk applied for the KC Royals junior broadcaster program and was accepted. This summer he got to interview Bobby Witt Junior.
WIBW
Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville’s Moravan Lodge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event is bringing polka and traditional Czech food to the Rossville area this weekend. It’s taking place at the Moravan/Bohemian Hall north of town, 8605 NW Crawford Rd. Lodge members Diana Dolezilek and Jean Holt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the...
WIBW
Wednesday forecast: Seasonal with light winds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All in all the seasonal temperatures continue through the weekend with a low chance of rain especially late Thursday into Thursday night. Warm weather moves back into the area next week. Taking Action:. There is a low chance of rain tomorrow especially in the late afternoon...
WIBW
Republicans hear about challenges Kansas farmers are facing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran, Congressmen Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt took a closer look at farming operations and agri-business in Kansas on Tuesday night. They wanted to hear about the challenges Kansas farmers are currently facing. Kansas Republicans traveled to Topeka as...
WIBW
KS advocacy group traveling the state to address lack of available childcare
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare advocacy group’s spoke with potential advocates in Wamego on Tuesday. Zero to Thrive spoke with members of the Wamego community about what they call a statewide crisis: a lack of available childcare in many areas in Kansas. The organization says 98% of rural...
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after speed, wet roads play role in Lyon Co. crash
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was hospitalized after speed and wet pavement were believed to play a role in a Lyon County crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134.5 on northbound I-335 in Lyon co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.
WIBW
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
WIBW
Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
WIBW
City leaders discuss financial outlook for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is financially steady through the next year, but if the current economy doesn’t change, tough decisions could be in store. “We’re optimistic about how things are looking for 2023. I think I’ve publicly stated to the governing body that when we’re looking at 2024 and 2025 there’s a little more concern just because of the unknowns with the economy,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
WIBW
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
WIBW
Two-vehicle collision reported Tuesday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday at a busy intersection in west Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Wanamaker. There were no immediate reports on injuries resulting from the crash. Check wibw.com later...
