Seattle, WA

Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday

Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
Seattle falling short of vision for zero pedestrian deaths by 2030

SEATTLE - Emotions are boiling over from city hall to street corners after yet another pedestrian was killed in Seattle on Friday. Leaders set a goal to end traffic-caused walking and biking deaths by 2030, part of a program called Vision Zero. But, some say the program is stalling, as Seattle’s streets remain dangerous for those who do not travel by vehicle.
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
WATCH: 9th Congressional District debate with Adam Smith and Doug Basler in Seattle

Watch a debate between the candidates for the 9th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler. The debate can be seen in the player above. The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, partnered with Braver Angels to host the event from Pigott Auditorium on...
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from Everett apartment during eviction clean-up

EVERETT, Wash. - Last week, detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment. Task Force officials said apartment staff were processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment and saw a large number of drugs in the unit. Staff then immediately called Everett Police.
