q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland rain and breezy winds, along with mountain snow alerts this week
SEATTLE - What a day across the Northwest!. Rain, wind, and mountain snow prompting a "Winter Weather Advisory" over the Cascades. Highs ran much cooler too, only hitting 51 at the airport. Overnight rain will decrease as temperatures cool. Look for some chilly spots for folks southwest of Seattle. Shelton...
q13fox.com
Rain showers and sunbreaks Monday
Seattle - Monday will bring a mix of rain showers, clouds, and sunbreaks as a frontal system pushes through Western Washington. There will be more dry than wet times Monday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could be breezy at times. The best chance for rain late this morning and into the afternoon will be in the Puget Sound convergence zone areas of Snohomish and King counties. Rain showers will continue to dissipate this evening.
q13fox.com
'It's scary, it's really scary'; Communities damaged by Bolt Creek Fire now concerned with snow, flooding
GROTTO, Wash. - With a winter weather advisory announced Tuesday, residents from Baring through Skykomish are concerned about snow and potential flash flooding in areas burned by the Bolt Creek Fire. A flash flood watch just expired in the same area Tuesday afternoon. "Last night was an inch and a...
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
q13fox.com
Seattle falling short of vision for zero pedestrian deaths by 2030
SEATTLE - Emotions are boiling over from city hall to street corners after yet another pedestrian was killed in Seattle on Friday. Leaders set a goal to end traffic-caused walking and biking deaths by 2030, part of a program called Vision Zero. But, some say the program is stalling, as Seattle’s streets remain dangerous for those who do not travel by vehicle.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
q13fox.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
q13fox.com
WATCH: 9th Congressional District debate with Adam Smith and Doug Basler in Seattle
Watch a debate between the candidates for the 9th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler. The debate can be seen in the player above. The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, partnered with Braver Angels to host the event from Pigott Auditorium on...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
q13fox.com
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from Everett apartment during eviction clean-up
EVERETT, Wash. - Last week, detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment. Task Force officials said apartment staff were processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment and saw a large number of drugs in the unit. Staff then immediately called Everett Police.
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
