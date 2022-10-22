Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Governor Abbott campaigns in Lubbock before November election
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott drew a big crowd for his campaign visit in Lubbock prior to the November 8 election. During his visit at Table 82, he reminded West Texans of the policies he plans to enforce if he is reelected and reminded supporters to get out to the polls.
Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas
Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Early voting begins today for Texas November midterm election
Check this off your to-do list early! Harris County early voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Republicans polling well ahead of Democratic candidates for statewide office- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Some truly head-snapping numbers lead our broadcast on the eve of early voting in the Lone Star State. The well-regarded UT/Texas Tribune poll is reporting Republicans on the statewide ballot, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have built hefty, double-digit margins over their Democratic opponents, with just 15 days until the midterm.
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto
The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session
Over the past year, countless hours have been dedicated to speaking to educators and other stakeholders on the ground about the future of education for children in Texas.
Some Central Texas counties providing many opportunities for voters to participate in early voting
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the...
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
When voting, be sure to abide by the dress code
Believe it or not, there is a dress code of sorts at the polling place – specifically, within 100 feet of it. “Inside that zone, you cannot electioneer,” says Sam Taylor with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
New Mexico, Texas, and Coloroado reach historic agreement over the waters of the Rio Grande River
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreements over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project
On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
