ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Governor Abbott campaigns in Lubbock before November election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott drew a big crowd for his campaign visit in Lubbock prior to the November 8 election. During his visit at Table 82, he reminded West Texans of the policies he plans to enforce if he is reelected and reminded supporters to get out to the polls.
LUBBOCK, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Who You Should Vote For if You Want Cannabis Legalized in Texas

Early voting for the Texas Midterm elections has officially started. Up for elections are the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms. Members of the state’s Railroad Commission, which serve six year terms, and U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

New Mexico, Texas, and Coloroado reach historic agreement over the waters of the Rio Grande River

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreements over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
TEXAS STATE
Transportation Today News

Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project

On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy