Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative
Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up
Talia Cella, training manager for burrito chain Illegal PeteÕs, which offers starting pay of $15 plus tips as well as health care, at a location in Denver, Sept. 13, 2022. (Andrew Miller/The New York Times)
dot.LA Summit: John Suh’s Advice to Startups Raising Funding, 'Embrace the Cold Call'
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. John...
Explainer-How a U.S. rule on independent contracting will affect workers, businesses
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor.
TechCrunch
To better thwart ransomware attacks, startups must get cybersecurity basics right
Despite some rare wins in the war against hackers over the past 12 months — from the government’s seizure of $2.3 million in bitcoin paid out to the Colonial Pipeline hackers, to its successful disruption of the notorious REvil gang — the ransomware threat continues to grow. Over the past few months alone, we’ve seen threat actors ramping up attacks against public sector organizations, including hospitals, schools and in the case of Costa Rica, entire governments. The private sector is also battling a worsening ransomware threat, with attackers claiming a number of high-profile victims such as AMD, Foxconn and Nvidia.
Hiring Chesco: The Chasm Standing Between Job Seekers and Employers
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals has released a new white paper focusing on the disconnect between job seekers and employers who are desperate for workers to come off the sidelines.
TechRadar
Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change
A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.
mmm-online.com
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to boost financial literacy, address racial wealth gap
The racial wealth gap is estimated to be at least $14 trillion, up from $11 trillion in 2020. JPMorgan's Advancing Black Wealth Tour is part of a $30 billion, five-year commitment the bank made in 2020. "When we look at the Black community historically, there has been a very significant...
The global health divide: Working to close the equity gap
How the public and private sectors can work together to close the health equity gap for COVID-19 and beyond. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major disparities in health care access around the world, a concept with which those involved in global health are all too familiar. But in the wake of this most recent health crisis, experts in the space say now is a good time to harness momentum and secure more private-public partnerships that can help to bridge the gaps.
What Millennial and Gen-Z Workers Are Looking for From Employers
For the Millennial and Gen-Z workforce, mental health is of the utmost importance.
MSNBC
A new study says women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever
The “Great Resignation” marked the voluntary exit of hundreds of thousands of employees from the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It pulled back the curtain to reveal workers, mostly women, were tired of being overworked, underpaid and unsatisfied. And a new report from McKinsey and Lean In, out Tuesday shows that workers’ discontent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
