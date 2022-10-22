ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bestcolleges.com

Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM

Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
OREGON STATE
Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative

Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
TechCrunch

To better thwart ransomware attacks, startups must get cybersecurity basics right

Despite some rare wins in the war against hackers over the past 12 months — from the government’s seizure of $2.3 million in bitcoin paid out to the Colonial Pipeline hackers, to its successful disruption of the notorious REvil gang — the ransomware threat continues to grow. Over the past few months alone, we’ve seen threat actors ramping up attacks against public sector organizations, including hospitals, schools and in the case of Costa Rica, entire governments. The private sector is also battling a worsening ransomware threat, with attackers claiming a number of high-profile victims such as AMD, Foxconn and Nvidia.
TechRadar

Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change

A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.
mmm-online.com

Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds

Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Fortune

The global health divide: Working to close the equity gap

How the public and private sectors can work together to close the health equity gap for COVID-19 and beyond. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major disparities in health care access around the world, a concept with which those involved in global health are all too familiar. But in the wake of this most recent health crisis, experts in the space say now is a good time to harness momentum and secure more private-public partnerships that can help to bridge the gaps.
MSNBC

A new study says women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever

The “Great Resignation” marked the voluntary exit of hundreds of thousands of employees from the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It pulled back the curtain to reveal workers, mostly women, were tired of being overworked, underpaid and unsatisfied. And a new report from McKinsey and Lean In, out Tuesday shows that workers’ discontent isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

