‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Henry Selick’s Stop-Motion Caper Reunites Key & Peele as Eye-Tickling Demons, but It’s a Very Light Cracked Bauble

womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
What Is The Best Meet-Cute In Any Movie Ever?
*This post bumps into you and your papers fly everywhere.*
SFGate
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
‘Leila’s Brothers,‘ ’Tug of War‘ to Bookend London’s Inaugural Muslim Themed Qisah Film Festival – Global Bulletin
FESTIVAL Saeed Roustayi’s Cannes winner “Leila’s Brothers” and Amil Shivji’s Toronto selection and Tanzanian Oscar submission “Tug of War” will open and close the inaugural Qisah International Film Festival in London. The festival seeks to provide a platform for films from across the Muslim world enabling filmmakers, both Muslim and non-Muslim, who are producing films exploring social changes in Muslim life. Qisah means stories in Arabic. The first edition of the festival will feature 14 films that explore themes of family, resilience, patriarchy, secularism and religion, empowerment, anti-colonial politics, love across Muslim cultures as well as questions of aesthetics, politics and censorship. It...
