‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Henry Selick’s Stop-Motion Caper Reunites Key & Peele as Eye-Tickling Demons, but It’s a Very Light Cracked Bauble

FESTIVAL Saeed Roustayi’s Cannes winner “Leila’s Brothers” and Amil Shivji’s Toronto selection and Tanzanian Oscar submission “Tug of War” will open and close the inaugural Qisah International Film Festival in London. The festival seeks to provide a platform for films from across the Muslim world enabling filmmakers, both Muslim and non-Muslim, who are producing films exploring social changes in Muslim life. Qisah means stories in Arabic. The first edition of the festival will feature 14 films that explore themes of family, resilience, patriarchy, secularism and religion, empowerment, anti-colonial politics, love across Muslim cultures as well as questions of aesthetics, politics and censorship. It...

14 MINUTES AGO