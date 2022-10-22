ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James attends Chaminade High School football game to watch nephew play

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 4 days ago

After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday, the basketball star capped the week by attending a high school football game in Southern California.

LeBron and Savannah James, his wife, were spotted in the stands at Chaminade College Prep, where their nephew Auston Mims plays. Chaminade (8-0) was putting its perfect season on the line against Sierra Canyon .

LeBron James has made appearances at Sierra Canyon basketball games for the last several years to watch his sons Bronny James , a senior, and Bryce James, now a freshman.

It's not the first time he's shown up at the West Hills, Calif. high school. His appearance at the school's homecoming game against Notre Dame on Oct. 7 drew significant fan and media attention , as did another last fall.

Mims is a 6-foot-4 senior lineman who also plays basketball for the Eagles.

Danny Smithson
3d ago

LOL this is news? This is about the same as “I got out of my chair, took a dump, and sat back down at my desk”. Very interesting.

