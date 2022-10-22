Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
EC volleyball rallies to win sectional crown
NORWOOD — Rallying from the brink of elimination, East Clinton defeated Cincinnati Country Day 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 Tuesday in a Division II Southwest South 2 Sectional championship match at Norwood High School. East Clinton, 21-2 on the year, will play Saturday afternoon for the one of three...
wnewsj.com
County trio headed to regional races in Troy
Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka, Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam and East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh will run at this week’s Southwest Regional Cross Country Championships in Troy. Noszka played soccer much of the season but Saturday the Hurricane senior extended her cross country season. Running at the Division II District...
wnewsj.com
Purple Raiders, Quakers play to 3-3 draw
Wilmington — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two second-half goals in its 3-3 draw against the University of Mount Union on Senior Night at Townsend Field Saturday night. The battle for third place in the OAC reached an inflection point Saturday evening. The teams were not...
wnewsj.com
Mount Union, Mount Saint Joseph both defeat WC
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team was defeated in a pair of matches Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. WC lost to Mount Union 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 and to Mount Saint Joseph 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19. In the neutral-site contest, Mount Union avenged an early season loss to MSJ with an 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12 triumph.
Dayton Basketball: Can Flyers handle early season without Malachi Smith?
A report has sophomore guard Malachi Smith potentially missing time to start the season for Dayton Basketball. Are they doomed to lose a couple of games early on?. Last season, Dayton Basketball was one of the youngest teams in all of college hoops. And it showed early on, with three straight home losses to inferior opponents. But the team did manage to mature quickly, making a big run the rest of the way and nearly making the NCAA Tournament.
Winton Woods football team supports head coach after his father's death
Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy was given the game ball after he led the Warriors to victory Friday night, just four days after his father's death.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jake Wagner, Ohio shooter of 5 family members, said he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington City Schools board honors WMS students, crossing guards, and longtime reporter
From left, Jackie White, Tiera Robinson, Angel Rieger, and Ian Wood were given special recognition for their work as crossing guards. Wilmington City School Superintendent Jim Brady, right, presents a special recognition to Gary Huffenberger at Monday’s Wilmington school board meeting for his years of covering Wilmington City Schools. Huffenberger, a WHS graduate, recently retired after more than 28 years with the News Journal.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
wnewsj.com
DQ partners with Laurel Oaks FFA
The Wilmington Dairy Queen Grill & Chill partnered with the Laurel Oaks FFA to hold a fundraiser night at the store. Fans could come to DQ to eat in or carry out from 4-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and DQ donated 15 percent of all sales to the FFA — a total of $600. The funds will help with scheduling and holding more leadership conferences. From left are: Sumer Payne and Autumn Newdigate, DQ managers; Rylee Ward, FFA vice president; Lexi Denney, FFA president; and Liz Huston, FFA Secretary.
dayton.com
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Metro Housing board to meet
The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public, and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749,...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
