klkntv.com
Students at Lincoln middle school practice English on the soccer field
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Students at a Lincoln middle school faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. They were there to learn, too. Culler Middle School held a small four-on-four tournament to teach some students English in a fun way, while also getting them active after school.
Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir
As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Northwest high school band shines despite no football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Northwest’s High School Band is not only resilient but they’re determined to show up for one another. After a canceled football season, most high school bands would’ve discontinued practices, but Northwest High School ventured forward. Northwest’s head band director, Paul Kenny says their...
klkntv.com
Nebraska beats Chadron State in exhibition game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball beat the Chadron State Eagles in an exhibition home game on Sunday. It was the first of two exhibition games the Huskers have scheduled before their non-conference schedule begins on November 7th. The Huskers saw some impressive performances from the starting...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
klkntv.com
Husker Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again on Monday. The standout helped the Huskers to two straight sweeps last week against Purdue and Illinois. The Waverly graduate has played very well recently, averaging 3.17 kills per set with...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Creighton volleyball teams move up in AVCA poll
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska and Creighton woman's volleyball teams move up in the rankings this week, with the lady Huskers taking the top spot in the country. In this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll Nebraska ranks first, while Creighton takes over the number 15 spot. Nebraska was ranked third last week, while Creighton was in 18th. Both Nebraska and Creighton's rankings this week are season highs for the programs. After the top two teams in last week's AVCA poll lost five set road matches last week, Nebraska returned to the top spot in the AVCA poll for the first time since the preseason poll that was released on Aug. 15 with 48-of-64 first place votes. Former No. 1 Texas moved to second, San Diego moved up a spot to third and Louisville fell two spots to fourth.
klkntv.com
Nebraska soccer falls to Wisconsin on the road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska soccer team fell 4 to 1 on the road against the University of Wisconsin Sunday. The Huskers got the scoring going early thanks to Freshman Lauryn Anglim first career goal in the first period. From there it was all Badgers as they scored...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
mountonline.org
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 25th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
klkntv.com
‘Everyone has a smile on their face’: Good Life Halfsy brings high energy to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Just before dawn Sunday, runners began to gather at Seacrest Field in east Lincoln. They laced up their shoes and hydrated to prepare to run 13.1 miles around town. The Good Life Halfsy half-marathon had runners aiming to beat their best times. Linda Brown of...
klkntv.com
CenterPointe puts in new time capsule while renovating old Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Months after discovering a time capsule, a Lincoln nonprofit put one of its own into the ground on Tuesday. In January, CenterPointe found a time capsule from 1928 while renovating the old nurses’ dormitory near 13th and South Streets. So the nonprofit, which offers...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
